Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 58.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.48 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

