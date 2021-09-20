Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 58.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.48 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
