Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Expands By 46.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.