Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Declines By 23.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA engages in the provision of educational services. Its activities include in-class and distance-learning higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12, and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products, in addition to technical and preparatory courses for civil service examinations and Brazilian Bar Association, advising and offering the possibility of direct and indirect financing for students, developing software for adaptive teaching, and optimizing academic management.

