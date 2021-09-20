Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Declines By 23.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.