Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Rises By 47.4%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFI traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $16.76. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,130. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.