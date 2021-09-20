Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Drops By 23.8%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 708,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

CPSH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.10. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a PE ratio of 271.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, TheStreet cut CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

