Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Decreases By 27.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 25.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 74.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enel Chile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

