Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Drops By 33.3%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,892,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.82. 309,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

