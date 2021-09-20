Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Expands By 31.3%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ferrovial stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRVY. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

