Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Grows By 71.4%

Sep 20th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRRPF shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

