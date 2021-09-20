Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Increases By 38.6%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,814. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.