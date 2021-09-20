Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Increases By 46.0%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $29.91. 127,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,626. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

