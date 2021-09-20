Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Rises By 56.3%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.