Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Increases By 50.0%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.