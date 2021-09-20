Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Increases By 50.0%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

