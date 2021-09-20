Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 25.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLTOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HLTOY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

