Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Rises By 46.7%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the second quarter worth $438,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMNF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

