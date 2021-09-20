Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Decreases By 22.5%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 612,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

HMPT stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $546.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

