Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 40.9%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,018. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.53. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.