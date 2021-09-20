Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Drops By 22.1%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

