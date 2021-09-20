Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Rises By 27.3%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

KP Tissue stock remained flat at $$8.15 during midday trading on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

