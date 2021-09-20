Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Grows By 35.9%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Marqeta stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,094. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $116,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

