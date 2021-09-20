Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Decreases By 37.6%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MACA stock remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993. Moringa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.