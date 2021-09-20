Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Decreases By 35.2%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$38.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

