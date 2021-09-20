Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Rises By 29.2%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

