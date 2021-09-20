Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Expands By 72.3%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,542,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 831,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

