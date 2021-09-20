Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expands By 31.0%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. 7,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,608. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

