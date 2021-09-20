Short Interest in Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Decreases By 35.7%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of PTZIF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Patrizia has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
About Patrizia
