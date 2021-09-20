Short Interest in Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Decreases By 35.7%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PTZIF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Patrizia has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

About Patrizia

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

