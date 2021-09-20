Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Declines By 39.8%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

RDI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.58. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Reading International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

