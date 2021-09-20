Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Declines By 39.8%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
RDI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.58. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.84.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.