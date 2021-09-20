Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Decreases By 41.4%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of aesthetics and medical dermatology. Its products include Topical by Design platform for patients with inflammatory skin diseases and other dermatologic and aesthetic conditions through SNA-120, SNA-125, and SNA-001.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.