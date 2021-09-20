Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Decreases By 41.4%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
