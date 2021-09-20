Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Decreases By 32.3%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,520. The firm has a market cap of $302.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. Silicom has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 127,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

