Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rises By 32.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 196,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549,760. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.