Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Drops By 40.3%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

