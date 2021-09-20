Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Declines By 27.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UNPSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.