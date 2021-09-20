Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Declines By 27.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UNPSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.07.
About Uni-President China
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.