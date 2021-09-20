Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Grows By 25.9%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UNCY opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

