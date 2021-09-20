Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Declines By 24.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 138,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $3,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.25. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

