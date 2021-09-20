Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Decreases By 40.4%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Versus Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $4,893,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

