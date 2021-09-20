Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Drops By 38.2%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. W Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

