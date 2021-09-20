Shyft Network (SHFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $300,857.00

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $81.12 million and $300,857.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00122696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044462 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

