Signature Chain Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00124831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

