Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $104,364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

