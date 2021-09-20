Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 325.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI traded down $9.51 on Monday, reaching $101.98. 734,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,783. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

