SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

