Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,275,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

