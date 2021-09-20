Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 51,900 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.