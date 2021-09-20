Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after buying an additional 298,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

