Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 421,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.