Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,454,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 3,526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,541.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

