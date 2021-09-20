Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $468,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

