Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,080 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

CHRW opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

