Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Jordan Trimble Sells 89,500 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$55,749.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,862.50.

SYH traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$0.61. 1,215,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,332. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$76.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

