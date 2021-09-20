Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

